TRSLP meeting on September 7

Hyderabad: The TRS legislative party meeting will be held at the party office, Telangana Bhavan, at 5 pm on September 7 to discuss the strategies for the ensuing monsoon session of the Assembly.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would give necessary instructions to the party MLAs and members of Legislative Council in the Monday meeting.

The legislative party leaders would pay tributes to former Dubbaka MLA S Ramalinga Reddy, who died recently. All the MLAs and MLCs have been asked to attend the party meeting at Telangana Bhavan.

The monsoon sessions are starting from Monday and would be for 20 days. The legislature authorities have said that all the Covid-19 protocols would be followed during the session.