TS BJP harps on 'bulldozer raj'

With Assembly elections in Telangana only a few months away, BJP leaders are increasingly using the word bulldozer and promising to emulate the Uttar Pradesh model if voted to power in the state. Last year, it had started with MLA Raja Singh, a controversial figure who has been booked on many occasions for hate speech. Now, BJP's state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar himself is promising bulldozer rule.





Exuding confidence that the BJP will come to power in Telangana, he said it would follow the model of Uttar Pradesh which is using bulldozers to demolish the houses of offenders. He was speaking at a day-long protest at the party office in Hyderabad against the increasing atrocities on women in the state. Sanjay made the remark while referring to the death of Preethi, a MD student of Kaktiya Medical College (KMC), who committed suicide recently due to alleged harassment by her senior. Since Preethi's senior who was allegedly harassing her was a Muslim student, the BJP is trying to exploit the incident for political gains with an eye on the coming elections.





AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. "If the BJP comes to power, it will destroy the symbols of the Nizam's culture in the state. We will make changes in the state Secretariat so that it reflects the Indian and Telangana culture," he said. The seven-storey structure with a built-up area of 7 lakh square feet was constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 650 crore is ready for inauguration. Sanjay even challenged municipal administration and urban development minister K. T. Rama Rao to demolish mosques on the roads in the old city of Hyderabad, considered a stronghold of the AIMIM.