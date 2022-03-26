TS, Boston cos join hands for growth of IT, pharma

Hyderabad:With an aim to work for the growth of Information Technology (IT), Pharma and Life Sciences sectors, all possibilities would be explored for mutual investment opportunities between Boston and Hyderabad, said HE Charlie Baker, Governor of Massachusetts, who participated in the 'Global Innovation 2022 Health Care at a Glance' event along with IT Minister KT Rama Rao, held at Boston in US on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Rama Rao said that creating awareness about the opportunities available in two cities through regular events would help bring more investments.

Briefing about the health records digitisation project taken up by the Telangana government in two districts on a pilot basis, the Minister said, "In addition to the life sciences scientists, the coordinated effort by data scientists from the IT and Technology segments will pave the way for more inventions."

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, speaking on the occasion, stated that the digitisation of healthcare records proved to be very beneficial during Covid-19 pandemic in extending faster treatment to citizens. He added that all possibilities should be explored for mutual investment opportunities between Boston and Hyderabad, and stressed the need for tie-ups between life sciences and pharma companies of respective cities.

"There are many similarities between Hyderabad and Boston and the tie-ups between companies will aid in accelerating research and development besides spurring inventions.

Like Hyderabad, many life sciences, pharmaceutical companies, IT and Technology companies are functioning in Boston," the Governor said.