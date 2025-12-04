TS charts new future in Earth Sciences with grand university launch

Kothagudem/Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) Chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy said the grand inaugural ceremony of the newly established Dr Manmohan Singh University of Earth Sciences in Kothagudem symbolises Telangana’s growing commitment to advancing Earth Sciences, geological research, mineral exploration, environmental sustainability, and energy studies. The university is envisioned as a national and global centre of excellence, offering multidisciplinary education and cutting-edge research opportunities in the field of Earth Sciences.

He said that the event was graced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and several senior government officials, marking a significant milestone in the state’s higher education and scientific research landscape. During the ceremony, the Chairman of TGCHE formally presented the Vision Document of the university to the Chief Minister. The document outlines a comprehensive roadmap for the institution’s development over the next decade, including academic programmes, research priorities, industry partnerships, skill development initiatives, and international collaborations. This strategic plan is expected to position the university as a leader in both national and global scientific inquiry.

The presence of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the State Government’s strong commitment to establishing Telangana as a hub for natural resource research and innovation. Their participation underscored the importance of the university in shaping the future of Earth Sciences and contributing to sustainable development goals. The Telangana Council of Higher Education extended its congratulations to all stakeholders involved in the establishment of the university. It reiterated its dedication to ensuring academic excellence, fostering research innovation, and providing world-class facilities at Dr Manmohan Singh University of Earth Sciences.