TS Govt teacher C Umarani bags national award
Highlights
MLC N Ramchander Rao has congratulated C Umarani of Government Primary School here on bagging the national ICT award for integration of technology in...
Lalaguda: MLC N Ramchander Rao has congratulated C Umarani of Government Primary School here on bagging the national ICT award for integration of technology in education.
He appreciated her on being the first woman teacher from government school in Telangana to receive the prestigious award from the MHRD, Government of India.
"It is a proud moment for government schools for representing them at the national level. Teaching through technology and using e-waste is an innovative idea through which the student's involvement in learning is ensured at zero investment," he remarked.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
9 Jan 2020 10:52 AM GMT