TS Govt teacher C Umarani bags national award

Lalaguda: MLC N Ramchander Rao has congratulated C Umarani of Government Primary School here on bagging the national ICT award for integration of technology in education.

He appreciated her on being the first woman teacher from government school in Telangana to receive the prestigious award from the MHRD, Government of India.

"It is a proud moment for government schools for representing them at the national level. Teaching through technology and using e-waste is an innovative idea through which the student's involvement in learning is ensured at zero investment," he remarked.