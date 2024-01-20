TS innovators showcase talent at ‘IInvenTiv-2024’

Hyderabad: From hybrid wastewater treatment systems for the textile industry to nanofiber-based feminine hygiene products and environment-friendly batteries to building foundational AI technologies that catalyse—these were a few of the 120 Research and Development (R&D) innovations that Telangana innovators showcased at the second edition of the Ministry of Education’s ‘Flagship R&D Innovation Fair, IInvenTiv-2024’, at IIT Hyderabad on Friday.

Out of 120 innovations, around six innovations were showcased at the two-day event by the Telangana innovators. IIIT-Hyderabad displayed three research projects, IIT-Hyderabad two research projects, and NIT-Warangal one project. This groundbreaking project spans five key domains: affordable healthcare, agriculture and food processing, sustainable technologies, defence and space, and industry 4.0. This year's focus was on affordable healthcare and sustainable technologies.

IIIT Hyderabad showcased ‘Project iRASTE’ under sustainable technologies

Project iRASTE aims to re-imagine road safety with the predictive power of AI. For the first time, AI will act as a force multiplier and transform road safety engineering. “Predictive insights generated via AI can prevent accidents even before they happen. At present, around 200 devices are installed in TSRTC buses, and the project expects to impact a 30 per cent decline in road accidents in the city and a blackspot reduction on the city’s road network," said Prithvi, the innovator of this project.

IIIT Hyderabad showcased ‘Project Ask Agastya’ (Students ask science questions on the phone under sustainable technologies).

Aravind, a PhD student and innovator of this project, said,“ The innovation is mainly targeted towards school students belonging to rural areas who find it difficult to access modern devices, especially in terms of internet connection. Our innovation solves the issue. Students just need to make a phone call to ask their doubts or questions related to science (innovation is still a pilot study), and the teacher, tutor, or scholar can clarify their doubts spontaneously. The students' doubts can be clarified in regional languages as well. However, as the innovation is still in the initial stage, we have currently taken two subjects in science (biology and physics), and at present, only one language is available (Telugu).”

IIT Hyderabad showcased ‘Project Nanofibers’ based on feminine hygiene products

According to the innovators, menstrual pads are produced using nanofibers, unlike synthetic pads, plant- and animal-based menstrual pads, and others. These pads are lighter in weight compared to other pads and are reusable if washed properly. The students highlighted that they used essential oils during the production of these pads to make them odour-free. At present, they are in talks with a few healthcare centres to take this product forward.”

IIIT Hyderabad showcased a project on ‘Novel Algal’ bacterial photo bioreactors for waste water treatment

The innovators highlighted that using microalgae in wastewater treatment is a sustainable option that has been widely studied for over 50 years in terms of microalgae production of useful chemical compounds, such as biofuels, as well as wastewater treatment because it can efficiently convert carbon dioxide (CO2) into biofuel products.”

NIT Warangal showcased a project on ‘Hybrid Wastewater Treatment System for the Textile Industry’ under sustainable technologies

Innovators in this project stated that textile wastewater can be treated using biological treatment processes, chemical precipitation, adsorption, and membrane technology. Generally, biological treatments are preferred to remove persistent color from wastewater due to their low cost.

n Under Smart City CtOpindustry (City IOT Platform , IIIT Hyd)

n SARS –Cov-2 virus detection using affordable point-of-care devise, –IIT Goa under health care

n Titanium alloy-based fine-featured cranial implant development –IIT Bhubaneswar under sustainable technology

n Quadruped Robot –IIT Kanpur underDefence

n Nanobuddle generators –IIT Ropar

