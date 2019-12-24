TS Wakf Board vows to act tough on encroachers

Darussalam: With the growing number of reports over encroachments of the graveyards in different parts of the city, TS Wakf Board has reiterated that tough action will be initiated and criminal cases filed against whoever is indulging in illegal occupation of burial grounds.



About a month after the publication of a news item, 'Centuries-old graveyard falls prey to anti-socials,' published in The Hans India on November 20, TSWB Chairman Md Saleem made a visit to one of the oldest graveyards known as 'Ghode ki Khabar,' a section of which has been already encroached upon and commercial establishments raised on them. During the inspection conducted on December 21, he took stock of the situation and spoke to locals as well as businessmen, who received spaces on rent for around Rs 20,000 from alleged encroachers.

Later speaking to media persons, he assured to demolish illegal constructions on burial ground in the coming days and also vowed to initiate criminal action and suspend any Wakf Board employee involved in the scam. "By taking into confidence all the departments including GHMC, Revenue and Police, we shall be demolishing the structures with the help of JCB in the coming days," he asserted.

Further, he said that an action plan would be made to protect all the graveyards across Telangana, as Wakf was just like Endowments whose properties are under government custody and cannot be claimed by individuals. On the other hand, he also welcomed complaints from the general public, if the graveyard committees do not provide space for free burial, as per the Wakf Board's norms.

It may be mentioned here that graveyard attached to Dargah Etbar Bukhari Shah at 'Ghode ki Khabar,' close to Begumbazar, has become new target of land sharks. Several shops have already come up, where a boundary wall existed earlier, and some encroachers have also constructed houses on the premises. Out of more than 2 acres of land some 200 to 300 sq yards had been already encroached upon. The encroachers collected Rs 1 to 2 lakhs as advance from businessmen who acquired the space on rent for Rs 20,000 per month.