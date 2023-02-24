TSFDC crowned with FSC certification

Hyderabad: Constant efforts put by the State Government for the conservation of forests received big appreciation. The Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) bagged the prestigious Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)'s certification to use its logo on natural bamboo, nuts and roundwood (logs) for a period of five years.

The Forest Development Corporation was raising Eucalyptus, Bamboo, Teak and Mango trees in different areas spread over 75 acres in the State. Of these, the FSC certification has been approved for trees being raised in 45,000 acres in Kothagudem, Paloncha and Sathupally divisions.

The FSC certification will further boost the standards and brand image of Corporation products internationally and aid in disposing the FSC certification bamboo and wood to leading multinational companies IKEA. In terms of revenue generation, this would aid in generating Rs10 crore in the five years for the corporation. Good price would be offered for processed products by composite wood paper and packaging units. FSC certification has been approved for paper, tetra packs and mixed wood manufactured from forest products said the officials to the Forest Minister AIndrakaran Reddy at Aranya Bhavan here on Thursday.

The minister said that securing the FSC certification for TSFDC products reflects the good work being done by the Telangana government in increasing green cover in the State. This was achieved by collective efforts put in by the forest officials, especially following the prescribed rules in raising trees. Apart from good demand in international market, the revenue increased by 30 per cent, he said.