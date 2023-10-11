TSIC ignites young minds to turn innovators in State

Hyderabad: A ninth-grade girl from Telangana has come up with a unique innovation in the agricultural sector, providing a solution that allows farmers to spread urea to their fields without direct hand contact.



The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) has selected B Lavani’s innovation from Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district from among the many that were submitted during the ‘Intinta Innovator’ programme that identified rural innovators and brought spotlight on their innovations. Speaking to The Hans India, Lavani said, “Farmers commonly employ manual labor to spread urea to their agricultural fields, but this approach often presents significant challenges. Fortunately, the machine I have developed offers a promising solution to alleviate these difficulties to spread urea on farms. I am delighted to share that my innovation has been recognised and selected by TSIC, which has generously extended its support. They have expressed their intention to forward my innovation to T Works in Hyderabad, further enhancing the potential impact of this technology within the farming community.”

An engineering student from Khammam district has come up with a unique innovation which is known as solar integrated pest management system in the agricultural fields. The TSIC has selected C Divyasree’s innovation through Telangana Innovation Yatra (TIY), wherein, it aimed to make participants explore the real-time frugal innovations and expand their knowledge beyond the horizons of traditional ideation.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ch Divyasree says, “During our village visits as part of the yatra, we were tasked with engaging with the local communities and generating unique innovation ideas. Moreover, as part of the Telangana Innovation Yatra (TIY) programme organised by TSIC, we received training in the field of design and how to develop innovations that can have a positive impact on society.” Adding further, she says, “TIY helped us in generating new ideas for innovation. TSIC through its Telangana State Innovations with Rural Impact (TSIRI) extended a grant of Rs 1 lakh for my innovation and several mentoring sessions were also organised. We have tested our product in multiple farm fields and it is ready for deployment. This idea was also forwarded to different industries and it was taken up by T Hub as well.”

How does it work ?

l An iron stand should be fitted to the cycle

l A tap tab should be arranged on the top of the iron stand and a motor fan should be arranged under it

l When the urea tab is turned on, the urea falls on the fan motor, then the fan motor rotates and the urea spreads

Benefits

l Hand-free contact of urea to farmers

l Spreading urea over a larger area by using it in less quantity

l Powered by solar energy

l Farmers can use this mission very easily

l Will be able to use the bicycles lying in dilapidated condition

l Reduce labor and save time for farmers

l This machine is available to farmers at a much lower price than the machines currently exist in the market

How does it work ?

l A mechanical device with minimal electronic components

l Mounted on a single stand with a box connected to a solar panel

l Beneath the solar panel, a set of circuits are inserted

l Automatically illuminates when dusk descends

Benefits

l Organic method to control pest in farm fields using solar energy

l Decrease the usage of pesticides in farm fields, improving the quality of the yield

l Decrease the cost of production and improves the yield