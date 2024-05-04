Hyderabad: Cops nab fake doctor

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force East zone team, along with Amberpet police, apprehended a 53-year-old for allegedly pretending to be a doctor and for providing treatment to patients in spite of not being an authorised practitioner. The officials seized prescriptions, a stethoscope, a sugar testing machine, and other medical devices.

The accused, Raju Gangaram Ankalap, a native of Gujarat, is a repeat offender and has been previously arrested in similar cases.

According to the police, Raju is a resident of Ramanthapur and has completed diplomas in yoga, naturopathy, and emergency medical services, acquiring clinical and medical knowledge. However, he is not a certified doctor.

He decided to make money easily by providing allopathic treatment, despite lacking a valid degree. He established a clinic in New Patel Nagar, Amberpet, while posing as a doctor.

On incredible information, police apprehended him on Thursday and seized incriminating material from his possession. The Hyderabad police have appealed to the general public to be aware, carefully choose doctors, and avoid those who do not possess a valid degree.