TSIC Spark Excellence innovators awarded at HYSEA National Summit 2024

Hyderabad: Three innovators from the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) were awarded at the HYSEA National Summit 2024, a prestigious tech-focused event held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

According to TSIC officials, Sivakumar Modha, Mohammed Khaja Mainuddin and Seelam Satyanarayana Reddy are three innovators who bagged the award.

Sivakumar Modha's innovation, the ‘MODHA Pedal Operating Machine’, has proven to be a boon for handloom workers experiencing knee and back pain. This adaptable machine easily attaches to the loom within an hour, alleviating the daily 20–45 kg load through a simple toe switch mechanism. Operating without the need for electricity, this ingenious solution enhances production, improves cloth quality, and provides much-needed relief to handloom workers nationwide.

Mohammed Khaja Mainuddin's innovation, the ‘Three-Wheeler Mobile Multi-Crop Thresher Machine’, mounted on an auto chassis, efficiently separates seeds from husks. This cost-effective and farmer-friendly solution, equipped with a modified diesel engine, features an automatic adjustment system that not only saves fuel but also reduces labor. With its compact design, the machine is easy to transport, making threshing hassle-free and cost-effective for farmers cultivating various crops.

Seelam Satyanarayana Reddy aimed to address the inefficiencies in chemical fertiliser application, especially in crops like cotton and vegetables. His ‘Fertiliser Laying Machine’ ensures precise and easy application, eliminating the common practice of applying fertilisers at specific intervals. Farmer-centric, the innovation minimises back pain, promotes ease, and prevents wastage by delivering precise amounts based on plant age, contributing to sustainable and efficient farming practices.

Ajit Rangnekar, Interim CIO of TSIC, stated, "HYSEA’s recognition and encouragement, for the third successive year, of the great solutions being developed for rural India, is a significant boost for the social innovation sector and TSIC, as we strive to disseminate these solutions into the larger market."