TSMS extends online applications date to July 17

Highlights

TSMS extended the online application date for admissions into intermediate first-year course (English Medium) for this current year at free of cost up to July 17.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Model Schools (TSMS) extended the online application date for admissions into intermediate first-year course (English Medium) for this current year at free of cost up to July 17.

The courses offered are MPC, BIPC, MEC and CEC. Last date for submitting the online application was till July 13 and now it has been extended to July 17. For further detailed schedules and information students can visit the website of Model Schools, www.tsmodelschools.com, said a senior officer.

