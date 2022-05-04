TSRTC did not ask for proof of cause for leave

Hyderabad: After a story emerged that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation asked an employee for proof that his deceased relative had actually passed away, on Tuesday it denied claims and said no supervisors were spoken to and never asked for proof. The corporation, in a release said the terminal at the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) did not ask for any proof when the employee requested for leave. The HCU depot manager said none at the depot asked for proof for granting leave. "The incentive scheme of Rs 500 cash is awarded to employees who do not avail leave (except availing weekly offs) is being given every year; it is a policy matter and the same is being explained to the work force to avail this benefit."

An RTC employee, A Srinivas (driver) died by suicide, by consumed poison at his residence on April 21 due to family problems and had undergone treatment at Vikarabad and then shifted to Tarnaka Hospital. The Tarnaka hospital authorities referred him to Gandhi Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment," said the release. "Leaves are granted to employees as per need. Someone who is a chronic absentee may sensualise the issue to escape. This is the fact."