TSRTC introduces T9-30 ticket, passengers can travel 30 km radius for 12 hours

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has introduced a new ticket called the 'T9-30' ticket to provide special concessions and reduce the financial burden on passengers. TSRTC Chairman, MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, MD VC Sajjanar, IPS unveiled the 'T9-30 Ticket' poster at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The system will begin from July 27.



The T9-30 ticket allows passengers to travel within a range of 30 kilometers from 9 am to 9 pm by paying Rs. 50. It will be available for purchase from the bus conductors starting from the 27th of the month. However, it is important to note that this ticket will only be available until 6 pm.

This ticket is specifically designed to benefit employees, traders, and construction workers who frequently travel short distances. It can be used for travel within a 30 km radius of the destination and is also applicable to other states within the same range. By using this ticket, passengers can save between Rs. 10 to Rs. 30 per person.

Passengers who purchase the T9-30 ticket will also have the option to travel in express services by purchasing a combi ticket for Rs. 20 for the return journey. The T9-30 ticket will be valid for one month initially, and its extension will depend on the response and demand from passengers.