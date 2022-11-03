TSRTC launches 'Grand Health Challenge' for its employees

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Wednesday will hold a month-long health drive called 'Grand Health Challenge' for its employees from November 3 and over 50,000 employees will go through a full annual health checkup.

TSRTC managing director V C Sajjanar said that the health of the organisation is dependent on the wellness of its employees. Collaterals and posters were released to mark the occasion. Sajjanar said that the initiative is under Transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar's and TSRTC chairman MLA Bajireddy Govardhan's direction.

Sajjanar said, an increased level of awareness of health and wellness is being instituted across the State with a higher focus on prevention and improvement of quality of life for the corporation's employees. "The objective is to help every employee monitor their health parameters and seek medical intervention whenever required to address their health needs and lead a healthy life," he added.

While unveiling the month-long road map for the health challenge at the corporate office, Bus Bhavan, he reinforced every employee to participate in the challenge and take advantage of it.

Sajjanar said that the corporation has made arrangements at their Tarnaka Hospital to centrally monitor health through a digitised platform that can provide necessary information for catering a sustainable health and wellness programme and to also promote prevention, by constantly feeding information from across the locations in the State.

He mentioned that more than 98 locations will conduct a month-long individual annual health check which covers health profiling, mandatory diagnostic tests, clinical examination and individual consultation for every employee. "On average, over 1,800 employees will be covered daily. Every location will have around 10 health workers, doctors and paramedical staff to conduct the camps and a central control room has been set up to monitor the progress and to assist different locations while the camps are in progress," he added.

In addition to the health checks, a physical examination and medical consultation by cardiologists, gynecologists, dieticians etc., will be made available in every work location during the month. Employees will also be introduced and allowed to practice yoga which will be done at every depot across the state.

For health checks, TSRTC has developed a daily step-monitoring app that will be made available to employees to track the number of steps taken in a day. As part of employee engagement, a minimum threshold of 2,000 steps a day is advised and will later scale up to 10,000 steps a day, which will be monitored by the app. "It will monitor at an individual level and also has the capability to roll up at the corporation level. To encourage participation and achieve 10,000 steps per day, TSRTC has instituted a reward mechanism for those who consistently achieve the maximum threshold. We care for our employees and their family wellbeing," said Sajjanar.