TSRTC, Railways gear up for Sankranti

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and South Central Railway (SCR) are busy gearing up to cash in on the passenger rush in view of the upcoming Sankranti festival as Hyderabadis flock to their home towns.

RTC has announced 50 additional bus services 60 to 70 trains will be running from major stations in twin cities



While the RTC has announced to spare 50 additional buses, the railways have announced to run special trains from twin cities to other parts across Telangana and India.

Kushro Shah Khan, Regional Manager. RTC Hyderabad, shared, "As most of the buses run inter-city during the occasion, we have been asked to spare 50 buses to the Ranga Reddy region as an advance arrangement for Sankranti for those who book tickets months prior. Depending on the situation, additional buses and fares will be revised as per the traffic of passengers who prefer to book tickets at the last moment."

Meanwhile, Ch Rakesh, CPRO, SCR, said that 130 special trains have been announced across the Southern Railway network out of which 60 to 70 trains would be running from major stations in twin cities.

"We are making all out efforts to introduce more number of trains for the ease of passengers, special trains are announced as per the demand from the passengers more the demand more the trains," said CH Rakesh.

All major railway stations across city are expected to see a rise in rush over the course of the festival, and it is expected to see a footfall of around 70,000 to 80,000 passengers on a daily basis.