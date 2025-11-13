Tummala pulls up unpunctual officers during surprise inspections

Hyderabad: State Agriculture, Marketing, Cooperation, Handlooms & Textiles Minister, Tummala Nageswara Rao conducted surprise inspections at multiple departmental headquarters on Wednesday. The Minister visited the offices of the Hyderabad Agricultural Co-operative Association (HACA), the Seed Certification Corporation, the Seed Development Corporation, and the Handloom & Textiles Department.

During the inspections, Minister Tummala expressed strong dissatisfaction with several officers who failed to report to duty on time. While he commended the punctuality of staff in Outsourcing Services, he was visibly angered by the lax attitude of regular employees, particularly those at the General Manager and Manager levels.

The Minister issued stern warnings, stating that punctuality must be strictly enforced across all departments. “There will be no tolerance for negligence in public service,” he declared, directing Commissioners and Managing Directors of the respective departments to initiate disciplinary action against officers who fail to adhere to duty timings.

Emphasising the importance of time-bound service delivery, Minister Tummala urged all employeesfrom senior officials to junior staffto uphold punctuality and demonstrate responsibility in their roles. He reiterated that public service demands commitment and discipline, and that timely attendance is a basic expectation.

Officials have been instructed to submit compliance reports, and further reviews are expected in the coming weeks.