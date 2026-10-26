France protests turn violent

Paris: Massive nationwide protests in France over the rising cost of living and underfunded public services turned violent, with nearly 1,000 people arrested and key urban centres hit by tear gas and clashes.

The French government said around 4,10,000 protesters had marched across the country, while organisers estimated the turnout at nearly 800,000.

Authorities announced that the demonstration in Paris had been completely dispersed along the Cours de Vincennes following clashes between protesters and law enforcement personnel at the rear of the march.

The police used water cannons and tear gas grenades after projectiles were thrown at them.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed the arrest toll at a press briefing and warned that the number could rise further as police operations continue across the country. "As I speak to you, we are at nearly 1,000 arrests," Nunez said. "I believe this figure will increase significantly," he said.

According to France 24, the French government said around 410,000 protesters had marched across the country, while organisers estimated the turnout at nearly 800,000. The Interior Minister pointed out that by the same time on the previous Saturday, a day also marred by unrest and looting, police had recorded 385 arrests.

Authorities announced that the demonstration in Paris had been completely dispersed along the Cours de Vincennes following clashes between protesters and law enforcement personnel at the rear of the march.

"A Gendarmerie helicopter has been deployed to support ground units and locate any remaining groups of rioters," the prefectural police said, adding that "more than 500 rioters" had been present towards the end of the demonstration. The police used water cannons and tear gas grenades after projectiles were thrown at them.

Meanwhile, Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the left-wing party France Unbowed (La France Insoumise) and a presidential candidate, criticised the police response to the demonstrations in Paris.

In a post on X, Melenchon said, "In Paris, to ruin the day and unwind, the so-called forces of law and order gas and fire into the crowd at the back of the procession, all in a bid to get footage for the domestic news channels that spent the whole week airing the images that spurred the Trappes killer. Nonstop shame."

In another post, he accused television coverage and policing of being used to shape public perceptions of the protest movement. "It continues with the policing of minds through the televisions of power. Tonight, staging of the tails of the procession to spew hatred against the popular movement. Without a single image of the masses in peaceful action," he said.

"Behind every police officer, a compliant camera. And even congratulations for a setup deliberately designed to provoke chaos. And which has yet again mutilated two people," Melenchon added.