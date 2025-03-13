  • Menu
Tungabhadra Express terminal shifted from Sec’bad to Kacheguda

Highlights

Hyderabad: In light of the ongoing redevelopment work at Secunderabad railway station and to reduce congestion, the railways has planned to change the terminal for train no 17023/17024.

According to SCR officials, Kacheguda station is one of the important and familiar coaching terminals in the twin city area and is well equipped with all essential passenger amenities like FOB, lifts, escalators, and battery carts. Several express train services are already being originated or terminated from this station and are well connected with all types of transport.

So to ensure smooth train operations, there will be a change of terminal for train no 17023/17024 (Secunderabad – Kurnool City – Secunderabad), Tungabhadra Express from Secunderabad to Kacheguda and will be effective from April 10.

