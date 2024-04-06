Hyderabad: Two held with unaccounted cash of Rs 40 lakh

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone Team, apprehended two respondents with unaccountable cash of Rs 40 lakh on Thursday night.

According to the police, on credible information, the officers intercepted a car at a parking place in Ramakrishna Theatre in Abids. The arrested persons were Devini Muthyalu (42), a driver, and K Rajesh (31).

The police, when asked about the cash, failed to produce relevant documents pertaining to the amount. The police seized unaccountable cash worth Rs 40 lakh and a SUV car.

The police said that both revealed that they have been working under Wilson Babu C/O in Hafeezpet for the last few years.

Both respondents, on the instructions of Wilson Babu, came to the parking place, Ramakrishna Theatre, and received an amount of Rs 40 lakh from an unknown person and concealed it in their cars in order to deliver it to Wilson Babu clandestinely for illegal benefits.

While they were transporting an unaccountable amount, on tip of, the police intercepted the vehicle and recovered cash from their possession.