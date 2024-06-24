Two notorious robbers with deadly weapons held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner Task Force, along with the Gopalapuram police, apprehended two notorious robbers who were involved in cell phone snatching by using deadly weapons. The police fired two rounds during the theft committed in Secunderabad.

The arrested persons were Masood-ur-Rahman (31) of Falaknuma and Fazal-ur Rahman (22) of Bholakpur, Musheerabad. The police seized a bike used by the offenders, a 12-inch large dagger with a sharp edge, a small dagger, and three mobile phones from them. Masood was previously involved in three cases within the Cyberabad limits.

According to the police, Masood, a habitual offender, dropped out of school at X standard and worked as a welder and cab driver. He turned to committing robberies and thefts to earn quick money.

Masood, along with his cousin Fazal, committed robbery. He carried a large dagger, while Fazal had a small one, intending to intimidate or harm anyone who resisted. They rode a two-wheeler to scout the city roads.

While proceeding towards Chaderghat, at around 12.30 am they noticed a vehicle parked near Swagath Bar in Malakpet. Both lifted the vehicle and sped away from the spot. They parked the stolen two-wheeler at the Star Hotel, Bholakpur, for later disposal.

The police said, at Secunderabad around 2:30 am, they spotted a person near Ganesh temple heading towards the railway station. Fazal tried to rob his mobile, and when he resisted, both threatened him with their daggers. The duo robbed his mobile and fled towards Clock Tower, brandishing the daggers to the public to terrorise them.

Hearing the victim’s cries for help, an anti-snatching team of two constables began chasing the offenders. Both brandished their daggers at the team, threatening to kill if chased.

Again, they attempted to snatch another pedestrian’s mobile near the Bata showroom but abandoned the effort upon realising they were being closely chased, speeding towards the City Light Hotel.

S Rashmi Perumal, North Zone DCP, said that at the City Light Hotel, the offenders posed a threat to harm the public. One constable fired at the offenders' two-wheeler, aiming for the tire. The bullet struck A1's right leg calf, but they continued to flee. Another round was fired but failed to discharge. The offenders managed to escape. A special investigative team identified and nabbed the accused within 48 hours,” she added.