Live
- Eleven Muslim girls allegedly arrested at Secunderabad Railway Station
- Pawan Kalyan performs Pooja at Annavaram, holds talks with cadre ahead of Varahi yatra
- FTCCI and QCFI sign MoU to drive excellence
- Buy iPhone 14 for Rs 12,000 less on Amazon and Flipkart summer sale
- Dancing sensations Allu Arjun, Sree Leela pairs up together
- Women in Kolar demand loan waiver as per Siddaramaiah’s promise
- Endefo to invest Rs 200 cr in India, eyes 10% wearable market share
- Vijayawada: CM Jagan invited for OBC Maha Sangh convention
- CM KCR lays foundation stone for extension of NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad
- Keerthy Suresh is back with a female oriented film!
Two students from Hyderabad killed in Saudi road accident
It is reported that two youngsters lost their lives while the one sustained grievous injuries and is being treated in the hospital
Jeddah: In an unfortunate incident, three students from Hyderabad have met with an accident in Dammam on late Tuesday night. It is reported that two youngsters lost their lives while the one sustained grievous injuries and is being treated in the hospital.
It is learnt that the trio are students of the Indian International School in Dammam.
It is reported that Hasan Riaz of Class 11 and Ibrahim Azhar of Class 9 were killed on the spot while Ibrahim’s brother Ammar, a Class 8 student, was critically injured and rushed to a hospital where he is being treated.
The car which they were driving had rammed into a roadside tree on Tuesday in Dammam.
Ibrahim Azhar and Ammar, both siblings, and their father Mohammed Azhar, are from Hussaini Alam in Hyderabad while Hasan Riyaz, son of Mohammed Yousuf Riyaz, is a native of Motigalli in Charminar.
They were neighbours in Dammam.
Noted Indian social worker Nass Vokkam has been coordinating with the traffic police and other authorities to complete legal formalities and last rites of the accident victims.