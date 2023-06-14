Two students from Hyderabad killed in Saudi road accident

Jeddah: In an unfortunate incident, three students from Hyderabad have met with an accident in Dammam on late Tuesday night. It is reported that two youngsters lost their lives while the one sustained grievous injuries and is being treated in the hospital.

It is learnt that the trio are students of the Indian International School in Dammam.

It is reported that Hasan Riaz of Class 11 and Ibrahim Azhar of Class 9 were killed on the spot while Ibrahim’s brother Ammar, a Class 8 student, was critically injured and rushed to a hospital where he is being treated.

The car which they were driving had rammed into a roadside tree on Tuesday in Dammam.

Ibrahim Azhar and Ammar, both siblings, and their father Mohammed Azhar, are from Hussaini Alam in Hyderabad while Hasan Riyaz, son of Mohammed Yousuf Riyaz, is a native of Motigalli in Charminar.

They were neighbours in Dammam.

Noted Indian social worker Nass Vokkam has been coordinating with the traffic police and other authorities to complete legal formalities and last rites of the accident victims.