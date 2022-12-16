Two youths killed in two separate mishaps in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In two tragic incidents, two persons died in separate road accidents in Hyderabad on Wednesday night. In the first incident a bank employee died after his motorcycle skidded on the road at V V Nagar road at Kukatpally.



According to the police, K Anand Kumar (32) a resident of Erragadda was going on a motorcycle when his vehicle skidded after running over a speed breaker. The man fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. Death was instant for him. A case is registered by the police.

In the other accident, a student identified as M Sai Krishna (19) a resident of Saroornagar died after a lorry hit him at Chaitanyapuri. Sai Krishna was returning home after meeting a friend at around 4 a.m when a lorry hit his motorcycle near metro pillar number 1536 on Malakpet – Dilsukhnagar road. The man sustained injuries and died on the spot. A case is booked.

Earlier in the day, two persons were killed after a speeding car rammed into a road median and turned turtle. The incident took place near Inudpaumala Village in Kethapalli Mandal, Nalgonda. According to the sources, a speeding car rammed into a divider and caught fire after overturning.



Two persons died in the accident and injured persons were shifted to the nearby hospital. The residents were identified as the residents of Suryapet. After getting the information, the police and fire tenders rushed to the spot and indulged in rescue operations. The police registered a case and an investigation is underway.