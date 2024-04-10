Ugadi Celebrations at Raj Bhavan: It’s beginning of new dreams, new goals says Guv CP Radhakrishnan

Hyderabad: Greeting people of the State on the occasion of Ugadi, Telangana Governor CP Radhakrishnan called upon them to turn this auspicious beginning into something truly positive not only in their lives, but also in society.

He was speaking at the Ugadi celebrations at Raj Bhavan. The Governor hoped that the Krodhi year is not only the beginning of the Telugu New Year, but also the beginning of our new dreams and even new goals.

“Ugadi means new era. Let us turn this auspicious beginning into something truly positive not only in our lives but also in society. Traditional Ugadi Pachhadi – a special dish is a combination of all six flavors. This suggests that our life itself is a combination of all six passions. We should also understand that they are not only sweet, sour, bitter, salty, spicy and nutty, but also a composite of our experiences,” he said, calling upon people to fight all odds and move forward with confidence in their endeavours.

The Governor said like Ugadi Pachhadi, people should accept every incident of life in right spirit and move forward with a cooperative attitude. “I hope this Krodhi Ugadi brings more happiness and prosperity to all of us; State is blessed with good rains and abundant crops. May this Telugu New Year be better and more positive for all of us,” he said.

Stating that Krodhi was 37th in the cycle of 60 years; this is a very auspicious number, Radhakrishnan said. “It is my firm belief that this will be a very good, healthy and prosperous year for all of us. On this Ugadi day, I specially pray for the all-round development, progress and self-reliance of our Telangana State and our nation. I appeal to all of you to review the work we have done in the last year and improve our performance with more commitment, dedication, hard work, high thoughts and service. Let us resolve to build a progressive prosperous State through personal commitment, continuous hard work, selfless service and mutual cooperation.”

The Governor called upon voters of Telangana to go to polling booths on May 13 to vote and fulfill their democratic responsibility.