UGC gives a new impetus to Ayurvedic research

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has given a new impetus to the ancient science ofAyurveda which is long due for those studying it as part of their academic courses.

On Thursday, UGC said that the commission has deliberated on the expert committee's recommendations in its meeting on June 25. It was decided to add Ayurveda Biology as an additional subject from December 2024 onwards to the existing list of subjects of UGC-NET.

Speaking to The Hans India, UGC Chairman Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said that starting December 2024, candidates can opt for this unique subject and it would help promote interdisciplinary knowledge of this ancient science.

He said that as people become more aware of the benefits of natural and holistic healthcare, Ayurveda has become popular as an alternative to allopathic medicine, contributing to the rapid expansion of this sector.

Further, Ayurveda is increasingly being integrated with modern healthcare systems. Therefore, “we must understand Ayurveda from the perspective of contemporary science,” he said.

Against this backdrop, Ayurveda-Biology is a discipline that aims to study India's vast expanse of traditional knowledge in the field of Āyurvedic and related sciences from the perspective of mainstream contemporary studies in Biological sciences. Prof Kumar said that the introduction of Ayurveda-Biology as a paper in UGC-NET will encourage aspiring students to the Sanskrit texts of Āyurveda to integrate the deep knowledge contained in these texts to create a holistic and sustainable model for study and research in contemporary biological sciences. Further, after they complete their PhD programme in Ayurveda-Biology, they will have the opportunity to join Universities to research and train future generations of students, he added.

Aspiring candidates who wish to enter Ayurvedic research can check out the Ayurveda Biology syllabus on the UGC-NET website at www.ugcnetonline.in.