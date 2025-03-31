UM Bandi condemns police lathi charge on UoH students

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the police action against the students of the University of Hyderabad on Sunday.

When the issue of police taking action against the students protesting against clearing the lands, the Union Minister described the lathi charge on students as inhumane and questioned, “Will they rule the State by selling all the government lands? Will there be even a yard left for future generations?”

Sanjay further accused the Congress party of attempting to govern through fear, enforced by police intimidation. He raised concerns about protecting the university lands and criticised the Congress government for corrupting the prestigious Central University. He demanded the immediate release of the arrested students and called for the decision to auction HCU lands to be withdrawn.

Earlier, there was tension at UoH when students from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested against the government’s decision to auction the lands of Hyderabad Central University (HCU). A heavy police presence was deployed at the scene, and law enforcement resorted to lathi charges on the students. The protestors alleged that police officers entered hostel rooms and attacked students indiscriminately, rounding up several individuals and taking them away in police vans. ABVP leaders brought their concerns to the attention of the Union Minister.