UM Mansukh Mandaviya holds meeting to promote cycling

Hyderabad: The recent meeting held by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya focused on the current state of cycling in India and strategising for its future growth. Along with several cyclists and bicycle mayors from various cities, Santhana Selvan, bicycle mayor of Hyderabad, was present in the meeting.

During the meeting that was held on October 24, the Sports Minister promoted cycling as a sustainable and healthy mode of transportation and emphasised his commitment towards promoting cycling culture and creating a conducive environment for cyclists.

“While cycling is a livelihood necessity for millions of people across the country, it is quickly becoming a healthy choice for many others, particularly in urban India. Cycling offers personal and environmental health benefits at a time when lifestyle diseases are a major health concern in the country. The need of the hour is to make this into a mass cycling movement across the country. Bringing cycling under the purview of the FIT India movement would add an unparalleled appeal to children and youth to take up all forms of cycling for health and fitness and build this into a community movement,” pointed out participants.

Santhana Selvan, bicycle mayor of Hyderabad, said, “The Sport Minister’s efforts to bring the cycling community under the ambit of the FIT India Movement are inspiring.

For people like us who champion the cycling uptake on the ground, such support always helps as a guiding light and encouragement to continue our work in creating a mass cycling movement.”