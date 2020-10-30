Unaccounted cash of Rs 31 lakh seized in Hyderabad

The North Zone task force police on Friday seized unaccounted cash of Rs 31 lakh from two persons here at Kacheguda of Hyderabad. The arrested were identified as Maish Toshiniwal and Vishnu Biradar, both are residents of Old City.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted their scooter of the two persons and found they were transporting Rs 31 lakh with no relevant documents. The police seized the cash and scooter. They were handed over to Sultan Bazaar police for further action.

Two days ago, the commissioner's task force police had seized Rs 50 lakh from a realtor in the city. B Avinash Goud, a resident of Nallakunta was caught by the police while transporting the money.

The money was brought by one Ramesh from Chittoor district who handed over it Avinash. He is intended to send the money to Tamil Nadu for business purposes. The Saidabad police arrested him.