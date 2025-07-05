UNICEF India praises city’s Bharosa centre, child-friendly court

Hyderabad: Chief of Child Protection at UNICEF India Jairus Ligoo and his team conducted a field visit to the Bharosa Centre in Hyderabad on Friday. During his visit, Mr Ligoo expressed significant appreciation for “Bharosa Centre and its initiatives, along with the collaboration of various stakeholders and Police force demonstrating the Bharosa services to the rest of the countries.”

Mr Ligoo also toured the Child Friendly Court, commending its unique features and reiterating the pressing need for such Bharosa Centres and Child Friendly Courts in numerous developing and underdeveloped nations to ensure the safety and security of children. He emphatically stated, “A great demonstration of how children’s and women’s safety in modern cities can be enhanced. It is a right, not anything else.”

Dr Lavanya NJP, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Women Safety, Hyderabad, along with G Manjula, Inspector of Police, Bharosa, and Mary Augustine, Centre Administrator, provided detailed explanations about Bharosa’s services and operational procedures during the visit, accompanied by the entire Bharosa team.