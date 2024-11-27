Unidentified Vehicle Rams VH’s Car in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A vehicle parked in front of senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao's (VH) residence was struck by an unidentified car in a late-night incident. The collision, which occurred in the city, was captured on CCTV footage, prompting VH to file a police complaint.

According to reports, the unknown vehicle rammed into VH's car while it was parked outside his house. The CCTV footage reveals the entire incident, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation.





Speaking about the matter, VH expressed his concern over the incident and urged authorities to take swift action to identify the driver and vehicle responsible. Police have registered a case and are reviewing the CCTV footage to gather more details about the car and its driver. Further updates on the investigation are awaited.