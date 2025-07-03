Live
- Three killed in ghastly road accidents in Sangareddy and Nizamabad
- The Heart of the Game: Behind India’s Push for Glory at the World Transplant Games
- Himachal rain havoc: 34 still missing, rescuers resume search operation
- Intense talks continue to reach interim India-US trade deal ahead of deadline
- SRM, Stellantis collaborate for EV innovation
- KIMS performs rare airway stenting procedure
- Tyre Exports Rise 9% To Rs 25k Cr
- SBI lists RelComm as defaulting entity
- Minister lays foundation for bridge over Chitravathi river
- M&A activity hits $61.3 bn in H1 2025, highest since 2022: Report
Union Bank launches Re-KYC campaign
Highlights
Hyderabad: As per RBI guidelines, each account must be categorized into low, medium and high risk depending on customer occupation. Each low risk...
Hyderabad: As per RBI guidelines, each account must be categorized into low, medium and high risk depending on customer occupation. Each low risk customer should update their KYC after 10 years and medium risk customer should update their KYC after 8 years and high-risk customers have to update their KYC after 2 years.
As such, to facilitate the customers to update their KYC, Union Bank Of India is having various modes to update Re-Kyc through ATM, VYOM (Mobile Banking), Internet Banking, Re-Kyc portal, Corporate website, UVConn Whatsapp Banking (SMS “Hi” to 9666606060), Re-Kyc through BC’s. A mega campaign is being organized at various branches in Telangana to facilitate the customers to update Re-Kyc.
Next Story