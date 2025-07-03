Union Bank launches Re-KYC campaign

Hyderabad: As per RBI guidelines, each account must be categorized into low, medium and high risk depending on customer occupation. Each low risk customer should update their KYC after 10 years and medium risk customer should update their KYC after 8 years and high-risk customers have to update their KYC after 2 years.

As such, to facilitate the customers to update their KYC, Union Bank Of India is having various modes to update Re-Kyc through ATM, VYOM (Mobile Banking), Internet Banking, Re-Kyc portal, Corporate website, UVConn Whatsapp Banking (SMS “Hi” to 9666606060), Re-Kyc through BC’s. A mega campaign is being organized at various branches in Telangana to facilitate the customers to update Re-Kyc.