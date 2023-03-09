Union Minister launches Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Kothur

Rangareddy: India's Tourism MinisterKishan Reddy inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Kothur Municipality along with Shadnagar constituency BJP leaders on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that medicines needed by the poor are sold at a low price in the Jan Aushadhi Kendra Kendra.

He said that the Prime Minister is establishing them in the villages with the intention of keeping everyone healthy.

These are benefitting poor and middle-class families. They are becoming the medium of both service and employment, he added.

The people were requested to take advantage of this centre. BJP district president Bokka Narasimha Reddy, Shadnagar BJP in-charge Srivardhan Reddy, BJP leaders Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy, BJP state youth leader AP Mithun Reddy, BJP senior leader AndeBabaiah, and others participated.