Unity of Communist parties must: SitaramYechury

Hyderabad: National general secretary of the CPM SitaramYechury on Sunday said there was a need of the unity of both the CPM and CPI parties. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering at the joint meeting of the CPM and CPI held at exhibition grounds in the city. Speaking on the occasion, Yechury said the Communist parties have the responsibility to counter the anti-people Central government. He hailed the decision of the two left parties to work together in Telangana.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yechury alleged that the so-called development claimed by Narendra Modi was only in his words and not on the ground. He also alleged that Modi was carrying out false publicity by using public money that he could alone develop the country and added that none of the past Prime Ministers indulged in such a false promotional campaign. He said democracy was being butchered every day under PM Narendra Modi's rule and cited the example of the recent parliament session to his support his comments.

The politburo members of the CPM BV Raghavulu, State party secretary TammineniVeerabhadram, CPI national general secretary D. Raja, national secretary Dr K. Narayana and Syed Aziz Pasha, State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and others were also present on the occasion.