University of Hyderabad faculty Dr Surajit Dhara selected for prestigious award

Hyderabad: Dr Surajit Dhara, a faculty in the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been selected for the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (SSB) Prize for Science and Technology – 2020.

The award is named after the founder Director of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr (Sir) Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar. The prize is given each year for outstanding contributions to science and technology.

SSB prizes, each carrying a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, are awarded annually for notable and outstanding research, applied or fundamental, in the following disciplines: (i) Biological Sciences, (ii) Chemical Sciences, (iii) Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, (iv) Engineering Sciences, (v) Mathematical Sciences, (vi) Medical Sciences and (vii) Physical Sciences. In addition, CSIR will grant a honorarium of Rs 15,000 per month.

Dr Dhara has bagged this award for the contributions made through work done primarily in India during the last five years in the area of physical sciences. The prize is bestowed on a person who, in the opinion of CSIR, has made conspicuously important and outstanding contributions to human knowledge and progress – fundamental and applied – in the particular field of endeavour, which is his/her specialization.

Dr Dhara has carried out inventive research and made outstanding contributions in emerging and diverse areas of LC science and technology spanning - colloids with tunable interaction and controlled assembly in liquid crystals; topological colloids with 2-dimensional motility and tunable direction of motion; development of liquid crystal droplet based tunable microresonators and microlasers.

Dr. Dhara has earlier received the following awards: Swarnajayanti Fellowship Award (2015) by Department of Science and Technology; Chancellor's Award for contributions to teaching and Research (2013); N S Satya Murty Memorial Award in Physics for Young Scientists (2012); and, Michi-Nakata Prize (2010) by International Liquid Crystal Society;