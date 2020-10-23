University of Hyderabad faculty elected a Fellow of INSA

Hyderabad: Prof M Jayananda, faculty in the Centre for Earth, Ocean & Atmospheric Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been elected as a Fellow of Indian National Science Academy (INSA) for his outstanding contributions on early earth (3600-2500 My) dynamics, internal architecture and origin of protocontinents, shift from anoxic to oxygenated environments.

The INSA was established in January 1935 with the object of promoting science in India and harnessing scientific knowledge for the cause of humanity and national welfare. The foundation of the Academy, earlier known as the National Institute of Sciences of India (NISI), was the outcome of joint endeavours of several organizations and individuals and the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) playing a leading role in this regard.

Prof Jayananda focused research through novel multidisciplinary approach involving field based strain fabrics analysis, geochronology (U-Pb, Sm-Nd), elemental and isotope (143Nd, 87Sr, 176Hf, 56Fe, 15N) tracers on southern Peninsular India which classically termed as 'Dharwar craton' addressing coupled evolution of crust-mantle system, thermal records, continental growth, evolving tectonics, redox state of early oceans and emergence of biosphere. He has worked on the Cenozoic surface dynamics of Southwestern Peninsular India addressing time scales upliftment of great passive continental margin 'Western Ghats' escarpment, maintenance of high topographic built-up and evolving Cenozoic climate record. His research has profound global impact in understanding thermal and tectonic evolution of the early earth, continental growth and transformation into cratons, landscape evolution and origin of strategic mineral resources.

Prof Jayananda has successfully completed several major national and international science projects and published highly cited research papers, edited special issues of high-ranking journals, organized memorable conferences and field workshops, participated in several committees, and contributed to promotion of science.