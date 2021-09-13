University of Hyderabad ranked 9th among top varsities

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has once again been ranked among the country's best educational institutions for 2021, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), a government of India-backed survey.

The rankings 2021 were developed from more than 5,000 institutions that had applied. According to the rankings released by the Union Ministry of Education, UoH is ranked ninth among all universities in the country. More than 200 Universities were surveyed for the rankings. In the overall institutions category, UoH is ranked at 17.

Union Minister Dr. Dharmendra Pradhan on September 9 released the (NIRF) ranking 2021. Every year, the MoE ranks the universities and institutions based on specific parameters.

Responding to the rankings, Prof. B J Rao, Vice-Chancellor, said, "we are happy to have been ranked among the top 10 universities in the country for 2021. However, we need a gap analysis to understand our downward slide, even if this was in an academic year affected by the pandemic.

The UoH will ensure that it is recognised as a top institution not only in the country, but also internationally. For this we will have to create higher benchmarks for promotions, recruitment and incentives so that the quality of research and teaching improve rapidly".

The NIRF methodology draws from the overall recommendations and a broad understanding arrived at by a core committee set up by the ministry/.

The parameters broadly cover "teaching, learning and resources," "research and professional practices," "graduation outcomes," "outreach and inclusivity," and "perception". Placements and research publications are key parameters within the above.