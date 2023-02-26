Unveiling of 125-foot Ambedkar statue in April says Minister Koppula Eshwar

Hyderabad: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said that most of the construction work of the 125-foot statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Hyderabad has been completed and it will be unveiled in the April.

The Minister inspected the construction work of Ambedkar statue on 11.5 acres area near Tank Bund on Sunday. Officials told the minister that 90 per cent of the construction work of the Ambedkar statue has already been completed. He said that the construction work of elevation, memorial, central library and fountain around the statue was going on. He said that the construction work would be completed by the end of March.

He said that a Parliament-like structure was being constructed at the bottom of the statue, and a photo gallery of Dr Ambedkar along with his achievements and life history is being set up at the bottom of the statue. The statue will be 125-foot high and 45.5-foot wide.

Minister Koppula Eshwar asked the officials to complete the works in time as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. It is expected that the statue will be inaugurated on Ambedkar's birthday celebrations in April.