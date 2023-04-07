Unveiling of DR Ambedkar statue: CS Santhi Kumari instructs officials to make all arrangements

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has begun the preparations to unveil India's largest statue of DR Ambedkar in the city on April 14. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the event.

The CS held a coordination meeting with senior officials here on Thursday and said that arrangements should be made in a grand and befitting manner.The R&B department was directed to arrange the main stage, barricading, setting up of kiosks and supply of flowers. GHMC has been asked to keep the surroundings clean, take up beautification of the premises and also arrange mobile toilets.

With more than one lakh people expected to attend the event, the Police department was also asked to issue an advisory to the general public few days in advance so as to avoid confusion to the public regarding traffic diversions.

The electricity department was directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply and the fire department was asked to arrange fire vehicles and extinguishers. In view of heat, the health department was told to arrange ORS packets and also put ambulances on standby.

The CS directed the R&B, Police, Health, SCD department, Hyderabad Collector and other officials to jointly inspect the premises on Fridayto firm up the seating, parking and other logistics plans. DGP Anjani Kumar and other top officials participated in the review meeting at the State Secretariat.