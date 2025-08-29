UoH, ARCI ink MoU for research in advanced materials

Hyderabad: In a significant step toward advancing India’s research and innovation landscape, the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), Hyderabad, and the School of Engineering Sciences and Technology (SEST), University of Hyderabad (UoH), have formalized their long-standing collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

On Thursday, the agreement, signed by Dr. R. Vijay, Director, ARCI, and Dr. Devesh Nigam, Registrar, UoH, marks a renewed commitment to joint research, academic exchange, and technological development. Present at the signing were key figures, including Prof. J. Gautam, Dean, SEST, Prof. S.L. Sabat, Director, R&D Cell, UoH, and senior faculty members from SEST such as Prof. V.V.S.S. Srikanth, Prof. K.V. Rajulapati, Prof. G. Appa Rao, and Dr. Balaji Padya.

The MoU outlines a framework for undertaking nationally significant R&D projects, offering internships and dissertation opportunities to M.Tech. and Ph.D. scholars, facilitating faculty–scientist exchanges, and promoting joint publications, patents, and technology transfer. The signatories emphasized that this partnership will deepen the integration of academic inquiry with applied research, creating a robust ecosystem for innovation. SEST has long benefited from ARCI’s expertise and institutional support, with foundational contributions from eminent leaders such as Prof. Palle Rama Rao, Prof. G. Sundararajan, Prof. Shrikant Joshi, Late Dr. G. Padmanabham, Dr. T.N. Rao, and Dr. R. Vijay.

The collaboration spirit was nurtured during the tenures of SEST’s first two deans, Prof. Joshi and Prof. K. Bhanu Sankara Rao. SEST also acknowledged the sustained support of ARCI’s senior scientists, including Dr. Roy Johnson, Dr. D. S. Rao, Dr. P. K. Jain, Dr. L. Ramakrishna, Dr. G. Ravichandra, Dr. P. H. Borse, Dr. B. V. Sarada, Dr. Joydip Joardar, Dr. Ravi Nathuram Bathe, and Dr. Sudharshan Phani Pardhasaradhi, who now serves as a professor at SEST. Notably, around 25 ARCI research fellows have earned their PhDs from UoH as external registrants, underscoring the depth of this academic alliance.