UoH collaborates with UK based biotech company

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based SCIINV Biosciences, incubated at ASPIRE BioNEST in the University of Hyderabad (UoH), signed an MoU with Microbira Ltd, a UK-based biotech company, to combat antimicrobial resistance with an initial investment of £1 million.

According to UoH officials, this partnership strengthens the ties between the UK and India while addressing one of the most urgent global health challenges—antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Gareth Wynn Owen, the British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said, “The joint venture between SCIINV Biosciences and Microbira Ltd is a fantastic step forward in the fight against AMR.

It’s wonderful to see the UK-India innovation pipeline in action, and I’m particularly pleased that this partnership took shape following discussions during the UK’s Global Business Innovation Programme (GBIP) visit to India in June 2024. We’re excited to see the impact this will have in both countries and beyond.”

The joint venture is driven by a common vision: effective and rapid identification of microorganisms is critical for controlling the spread of drug-resistant infections. By developing a fast, accurate, and affordable identification platform, the partners aim to reduce the misuse of broad-spectrum antibiotics—a key contributor to AMR, particularly in India,” said Dr P Ratnakar, co-founder and director of SCIINV Biosciences.