  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

UoH organises fire safety awareness session

UoH organises fire safety awareness session
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In a proactive effort to enhance emergency preparedness, ASPIRE at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) organised a fire safety awareness...

Hyderabad: In a proactive effort to enhance emergency preparedness, ASPIRE at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) organised a fire safety awareness session and mock drill on the campus on Thursday.

According to UoH officials, the programme featured an in-depth presentation on fire hazards, safety equipment, mitigation strategies, and evacuation procedures. Participants also received hands-on training on the proper use of fire extinguishers and emergency tools through a live demonstration.

“The enthusiastic participation of our start-up team highlights their commitment not just to technological innovation, but also to building a workplace environment rooted in safety and accountability,” said a representative from ASPIRE.

This initiative emphasises the importance of proactive safety training within innovation hubs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick