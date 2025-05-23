Live
UoH organises fire safety awareness session
Hyderabad: In a proactive effort to enhance emergency preparedness, ASPIRE at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) organised a fire safety awareness session and mock drill on the campus on Thursday.
According to UoH officials, the programme featured an in-depth presentation on fire hazards, safety equipment, mitigation strategies, and evacuation procedures. Participants also received hands-on training on the proper use of fire extinguishers and emergency tools through a live demonstration.
“The enthusiastic participation of our start-up team highlights their commitment not just to technological innovation, but also to building a workplace environment rooted in safety and accountability,” said a representative from ASPIRE.
This initiative emphasises the importance of proactive safety training within innovation hubs.