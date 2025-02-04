UoH team wins bronze in Goalball nat’l championship

Hyderabad: A student of IMA, Political Science, University of Hyderabad (UoH), Lucky Mirani, represented the Telangana team in the fourth Goalball National Championship.

According to UoH officials, the championship took place in Gondia, Maharashtra, from December 26 to 28, where the team secured a bronze medal.

Goalball is a team sport designed specifically for visually challenged athletes. This tournament was conducted by the Goalball Federation of India in collaboration with the Tara Goalball Sports Association of Maharashtra. A total of 17 teams from across India participated in this tournament.