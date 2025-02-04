Live
- Delhi CM Atishi booked for violating MCC; her supporters for attacking police
- Thousands walk in Bengaluru to raise cancer awareness at Walkathon 2.0
- Ian Healy joins growing calls for Konstas to return from Sri Lanka Tour
- Yotta launches India’s first sovereign B2C AI chatbot ‘myShakti’
- Bangalore University Student Found Dead in Hostel, Suicide Note Found
- World Cancer Day 2025 Inspiring Quotes to Honour Cancer Survivors
- World Cancer Day 2025: Date, Significance, Theme, and Inspiring Slogans
- AP School Education Dept announces Time Table for Class 10 Pre-Final Exams
- Ayushman Bharat substantially improved access to cancer care, says Chennai doctor
- New health clinics to benefit over 1,60,000 Mysuru residents
Just In
UoH team wins bronze in Goalball nat’l championship
Highlights
Hyderabad: A student of IMA, Political Science, University of Hyderabad (UoH), Lucky Mirani, represented the Telangana team in the fourth Goalball...
Hyderabad: A student of IMA, Political Science, University of Hyderabad (UoH), Lucky Mirani, represented the Telangana team in the fourth Goalball National Championship.
According to UoH officials, the championship took place in Gondia, Maharashtra, from December 26 to 28, where the team secured a bronze medal.
Goalball is a team sport designed specifically for visually challenged athletes. This tournament was conducted by the Goalball Federation of India in collaboration with the Tara Goalball Sports Association of Maharashtra. A total of 17 teams from across India participated in this tournament.
Next Story