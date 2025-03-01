Live
Just In
UoH to constitute committee for investigating bldg collapse
The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Friday decided to constitute a committee to investigate the collapse of a temporary support structure of an under-construction building in which 11 construction workers were injured on Thursday.
Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Friday decided to constitute a committee to investigate the collapse of a temporary support structure of an under-construction building in which 11 construction workers were injured on Thursday. According to UoH officials, the committee will hold a safety audit of the under-construction building and also review the quality and safety of all other buildings under construction on the campus.
The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is constructing the building, has been asked to submit a detailed report on the incident and corrective measures besides preventive measures to be undertaken at all construction sites on the campus. The department was also asked to ensure proper medical care to the injured workers and the medical expenditure be borne by the contractor/agency apart from compensation to the injured workers, said a senior officer, HCU. On Thursday night, a support structure of the portico under construction of a building collapsed, injuring eleven construction workers. While two workers were provided first aid in the university health centre, nine were rushed to a corporate hospital and were discharged after getting treatment, he added.