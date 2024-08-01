UP Mayors in city to study GHMC urban initiatives

Hyderabad: The Mayors of Kanpur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh are in Hyderabad to study urban flood management and measures taken for disaster management implemented in the city by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Mayors Manglesh Kumar (Gorakhpur), Pramila Pandey (Kanpur), Sushma Kharakwal (Lucknow), and Girish Pati Tripathi (Ayodhya) arrived in the city on Wednesday for a two-day study on technical methods used to streamline urban flood management by the GHMC and Nala Development Programme. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy met them at the GHMC head office.

Vijayalakshmi explained to the Mayors the implementation of various schemes and best practices of GHMC. She said the standing committee will meet every Wednesday under the chairmanship of the Mayor, when members, GHMC commissioner, officers of respective departments, and zonal officers participate.

She explained that officials are alert, especially during the monsoon, and take all precautionary measures so that people don’t face any inconvenience.

‘The situation in 150 divisions under GHMC is being monitored from the command control room, and appropriate measures are taken from time to time’.

The Mayor explained the technical methods used to streamline urban flood management through SNDP and programmes undertaken by the DRF for managing disasters.

SNDP CE Koteswara Rao and HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath explained the work being done by (DRF) through a PowerPoint presentation. OSD Anuradha explained the weather conditions in Hyderabad, monitoring of the monsoon emergency teams through the control room, weather updates, how to alert the monsoon emergency teams and people, details of rainfall registration, and floods effectively. She said special attention is paid to low-lying areas if they are flooded with heavy rain.