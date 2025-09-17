Upgrade hospitals affiliated to OGH, minister tells babus

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Tuesday asked the officials to prepare plans for modernisation of the hospitals under the Osmania Hospital and also focus on construction of the new building for ENT Hospital and also the dental hospital of Osmania. Raja Narsimha said that Osmania Medical College had a unique feature that no other medical college in the country had. There would be only one or two hospitals affiliated to a medical college, but Osmania College has 10 affiliated hospitals.

He said that apart from Osmania Hospital, Osmania Medical College has Niloufer Hospital, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, MNJ Cancer Hospital, TB and Chest Hospital, Institute of Mental Health, Sultan Bazaar Maternity Hospital, Petlaburju Maternity Hospital, ENT Hospital, and Fever Hospital affiliated to it. The minister reminded that these hospitals once saved the lives of patients from Andhra, Telangana, and Karnataka. With more than 5,000 beds, each hospital provides medical services to lakhs of people in each specialty.

The minister suggested that these hospitals, which were established with great foresight and with various specialties, should be restored to their former glory. For this, everyone should work hard. The Minister had a review meeting in his chambers at the Secretariat on Tuesday on the performance of the teaching hospitals affiliated to Osmania Medical College, creation of state-of-the-art facilities in the respective hospitals, and other issues.

The officials briefed the minister on the performance of the respective hospitals, services provided to patients, achievements and problems. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the government was ready to restore the past glory and provide state-of-the-art facilities in the hospitals as per the current needs. He asked the officials to work with sincerity in this regard.

The Minister directed the Health Secretary Christina Z Chongtu and Medical Education Director Narendra Kumar to prepare the necessary proposals to modernize the hospitals.