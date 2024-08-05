Uppal-Ghatkesar flyover will be ready in 18 months: R&B Minister

Hyderabad: The R&B Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, assured on Sunday that the Uppal-Ghatkesar flyover will be completed in 18 months. The work on the long-pending project will begin in 10 days.

Reddy, who inspected the site, assured that fresh tenders for the project will be invited, which may require another Rs 200–300 crore, considering the cost escalation. The work of the six-km- long flyover had begun at an estimate of Rs 600 crore in 2018.

Blaming the project delay on the BRS government, he said that because of the delay, commuters on this route connecting Hyderabad to Warangal were facing hardships. The Minister, who reviewed the situation with the officials, including those from the National Highways Authority of India, said CM A Revanth Reddy, while serving as MP, had questioned the delay in Parliament at least 10 times. Despite all this, the work remained at a standstill. Reddy questioned the officials about why the contract was not terminated with an inefficient contractor who had delayed the project by years.