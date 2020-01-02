Uppal: MLA Bethi Subash Reddy calls on injured boy's parents

Uppal: Local MLA Bethi Subash Reddy on Thursday consoled the parents, Santosh and Jyoti, of the injured Class IX student, Vedanth, who is undergoing treatment in hospital following the road accident near Survey of India Circle on December 31. A VII class student, Avanth, was killed in the mishap.

The MLA assured the boy's parents that he would take care of the treatment costs and get help for his education from the State government. Several TRS leaders, Venkateshwar Reddy, Bannala Praveen, Bhaskar, Raghupathi Reddy, Giribabu accompanied the legislators during his visit to the hospital.