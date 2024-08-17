US Consulate launches education fair in city

Hyderabad: The US Embassy and Consulates in India officially launched the 2024 EducationUSA University fair series here on Friday.

The Hyderabad fair drew a large and diverse group of students seeking information about undergraduate, post-graduate, and doctoral programs in the United States.

Public Affairs Officer Alexander McLaren of the US Consulate General Hyderabad expressed excitement at the number of people visiting the fair, saying, “The United States is proud to be the destination of choice for Indian students seeking a world-class education. It is especially appropriate to kick off this annual event in Hyderabad, as so many of the Indian students studying in the United States come from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.”

Attendees at the fair engaged directly with representatives from US institutions, learned about admissions, scholarships, and campus life, and received guidance from EducationUSA advisers and US Consulate officials on the student visa application process.