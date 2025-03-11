Uttam directs officials to conduct field visits, address farmers’ issues

Hyderabad: Safeguarding standing crops is of utmost priority for the state government, said Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy. He emphasised that all concerned departments must work in close coordination to ensure that farmers do not suffer losses due to external factors such as water scarcity or power supply disruptions.

Minister Uttam directed officials to be proactive and address any challenges faced by farmers during the crucial final phase of the rabi crop season. He pointed out that misinformation was being spread regarding irrigation water availability and called upon officials to counter such false propaganda by personally visiting the affected areas and explaining the real situation to the public.

On Monday evening, Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, and TSSPDCL CMD Musharaf, held a video conference with District Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs), agriculture officials, and electricity department officers from across the state.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasised that the Rabi crops would be ready for harvest within the next 15 days. He directed district officials to work in close coordination, conduct regular field visits, and provide necessary support to farmers. Given the importance of irrigation water in the final stage, he instructed the irrigation department to ensure that water supply reaches the last possible stretch of agricultural lands.

On the power supply situation, Uttam Kumar Reddy reassured that there had been no disruptions so far. However, he urged officials to maintain constant coordination with the electricity department to ensure uninterrupted supply, particularly for irrigation needs.

Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated the commitment of Congress Government to ensuring that farmers do not face difficulties during this critical harvest period and assured that all necessary steps were being taken to provide seamless irrigation and power supply support.