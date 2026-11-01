Uttam Kumar Reddy directs officials to study Maharashtra’s concerns

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday directed officials to work out technically sound and pragmatic solutions to the concerns being raised by Maharashtra over the proposed Tummidihatti barrage, particularly on submergence and environmental issues involved.

As a follow up to recent talks with Maharashtra government, the Minister reviewed the project’s technical aspects and alignments, emphasising the need for a comprehensive assessment of the land likely to be affected at different reservoir levels.

He asked officials to prepare detailed maps identifying riverbed areas, forest and eco-sensitive zones, protected core areas, revenue lands and habitations to establish the actual extent of submergence.

The proposal was discussed during the October 26 meeting between Chief Ministers A Revanth Reddy and the Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. The barrage is designed to divert 77 TMC of water and is expected to support irrigation over 5.85 lakh acres across seven districts through an integrated system involving Sundilla Barrage and Sripada Yellampalli Project. Uttam stressed that engineering modifications should be examined to minimise environmental impact and address Maharashtra’s concerns without compromising the project’s irrigation objectives. Telangana is seeking to raise the barrage’s full reservoir level (FRL) from 148 metres to 152 metres to improve water storage and utilisation.